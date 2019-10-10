|
DICK, Phillip Ann Phillip Ann Dick, 74, of Round Rock, died Monday, October 7th. She was born in Austin, TX on November 30, 1944, a daughter of the late Margie (Leonard) and Columbus Fields. The Memorial Celebration of Her Life Service will be 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 12th at Sweet Home "The Pinnacle of Praise" Baptist Church in Round Rock, TX. Flowers can be delivered Friday to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 11AM to 6:00 PM. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 10, 2019