A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:30 PM
Sweet Home "The Pinnacle of Praise" Baptist Church
Round Rock, TX
Phillip Ann Dick Obituary
DICK, Phillip Ann Phillip Ann Dick, 74, of Round Rock, died Monday, October 7th. She was born in Austin, TX on November 30, 1944, a daughter of the late Margie (Leonard) and Columbus Fields. The Memorial Celebration of Her Life Service will be 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 12th at Sweet Home "The Pinnacle of Praise" Baptist Church in Round Rock, TX. Flowers can be delivered Friday to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 11AM to 6:00 PM. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 10, 2019
