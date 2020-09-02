SNYDER, Phillip Dean Col. USAF retired Colonel Phillip Dean Snyder (USAF retired) passed away Thursday August 27th, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born October 24th, 1930 in his mother's parents' house alongside Polecat Creek near Jenks, Oklahoma. His parents were Hellen Moss Snyder and Paul Arthur Snyder and he had one sister, Paula (Corkey) Snyder Garth. He had two sons and two grandchildren. Phillip is preceded in death by his parents, sister, wife Patricia Ann Snyder, and his son David Snyder. He is survived by his son, Paul Eric Snyder; daughter-in-law, Joanie Snyder; her two adult children, Paul Robert and Emily Rebecca as well as Paul Robert's wife Jeanne. After several moves as a young boy, Phillip's family moved to Houston Texas in 1938 which he called home until leaving for the Air Force in 1952. Phillip joined the Air Force while attending Texas A&M (once an Aggie, always an Aggie) and soon completed his undergraduate degree from University of Nebraska. He also earned an MBA from George Washington University while in the Air Force. As a fighter pilot, Phillip served bravely in Vietnam, received numerous medals including the Silver Star and flew 255 missions. Upon returning to the U.S. Phillip was promoted to Colonel while commander of 310th Tactical Fighter Training Squadron with the mission of training all F-4 instructor pilots for Tactical Air Command. During these two years, Phillip completed ten thousand flight hours of accident free operation while training over 150 instructor pilots and aircraft commanders. Phillip retired from the Air Force with twenty-six years of service in 1978 and settled in Austin Texas. Phillip completed another degree (BBA real estate/finance) before being employed by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) where he worked from 1982 through 1993. Phillip was a generous man and was passionate about his volunteer work including helping the elderly with income tax returns. He also assisted the Oak Hill United Methodist Church and was heavily involved with the Capital City A&M Club, several years as an officer. He was active with the Order of Daedalians. From 1982 through 2015, Phillip rarely missed a home football game at Kyle Field, attended many bowl games and even flew to Hawaii, California, and Utah to watch the Fighting Texas Aggies play. He enjoyed visiting Europe several times with his wife Pat. Phillip was a kind, honest and humble man who dearly loved his family, friends, neighbors and dogs and cats. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter. Finally, COVID is not a hoax. Please wear a mask and follow all CDC guidelines. Graveside Services 10:30 am Friday, September 4, 2020 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio Texas. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com