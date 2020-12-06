WALKER, Phillip Jefferson Phillip Jefferson Walker, best known as Jeff or Coach Walker, passed away on November 30, 2020. He was born on September 10, 1968 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Pamela Newell and Daniel Lee Walker. Jeff attended Calallen High School where he played football and was an All-State running back. He attended Texas State University in San Marcos, completing his degree to reach his goal of becoming a Teacher & Coach. In 2000 he married Miranda Lewis and they were married for 20 years, sharing a love of family, football (and all sports in general), travel, and their twin daughters, Regan & Madison. He started his coaching career at San Marcos ISD in 1999 under Bruce Bush at both Goodnight and Miller Jr. High Schools. In 2001 he started his Varsity coaching career under Coach Jerry Vance at Liberty Hill High School where he stayed until 2008. He served as Offensive Coordinator for the Panthers starting in 2002 and was part of the teams that won back-to-back State Championships in 2006 & 2007. In 2008 he left Liberty Hill to be Athletic Director/Head Football Coach at Rogers High School. He served there for six years accumulating a record of 59-13. In 2014 he returned to Liberty Hill as a Special Education Teacher at the Jr. High. In 2016 he had the opportunity to serve as Girls Athletic Coordinator which included the joy of coaching his own daughters. In 2017 he became Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Liberty Hill School and served until his passing. He accumulated a record of 38-11 and played in the State Championship in 2018. He completed the regular season of 2020 with an 8-0 record and the team will continue to the playoffs. While Coach Walker cared little about awards, it was truly an honor to be selected as Coach of the Year in 2018 ALL-CENTEX Sports Awards. His biggest philosophy in coaching (besides the Slot-T) was "we're going to do what's best for the kids". He was tough because he wanted his players to succeed not just in sports but in life. It was an honor and a privilege for him to have the opportunity to be a part of their lives. While Football was the sport he mainly coached, as Athletic Director both at Rogers ISD and Liberty Hill ISD he was focused on supporting the success of all athletic programs. He took great pride in the achievements of each sport and enjoyed the opportunity to attend as many games, meets, and matches as possible. Coach Walker was a person who intensely focused on family, coaching, and his players. Coach Walker is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Miranda and his daughters: Regan & Madison; his brothers and their families: Kent and Sarah Walker, Danny & Alisa Walker, and nephews: Daniel Walker & wife Colleen, Will Walker, and Eli Walker; his step-mother Donice Walker; his stepfather Mike Lingle; and his mother-in-law Margaret Lewis. There will be a Celebration of Life to honor Coach Walker at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Liberty Hill ISD Education Foundation in Coach Walker's name. www.LHeducationfoundation.org
or mail checks to the administration office: LHISD Education Foundation ATTN: Kristy Kercheville, Executive Director 301 Forrest St. Liberty Hill, TX 78642. Please note on checks or online that the donation is in Coach Jeff Walkers' name.