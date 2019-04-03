TAYLOR, Phillip Lee It is with great sadness that the family of Phillip Lee Taylor, 40, of Mountain City, Texas, announce that Phillip was killed Thursday, March 28, 2019 in a car accident. Born in Webster, Texas on July 10, 1978 to parents Lee and Glennis Taylor, Phillip is best described as a "friend to everyone" and as having a significant impact on so many lives around him. Phillip was a dedicated father and friend whose passion for public safety, education and his community shone brightly in his career and his dedication to public service. Phillip started his education in Hays CISD in first grade at Kyle Elementary. He continued through HCISD until graduation from Hays High School in 1996 and went on to attend Texas State University, majoring in Criminal Justice. Phillip was a proud Eagle Scout and was a member of the Kyle Volunteer Fire Department. Phillip spent 20 years in public safety with Hays County starting as a Bailiff and later as a Corrections Officer with the Sheriff's Office. Phillip attended the peace officer academy through the Hays County Sheriff's Office and became a Deputy in 2001. While at the Sheriff's Office, he held a variety of roles, including supervising and managing crime prevention, community outreach, and public information teams. Phillip also oversaw the School Resource Officer (SRO) program for three districts in Hays County, which made the transition to becoming Hays CISD's first Director of Safety and Security seamless in 2018. Phillip was serving his second term as the Mayor of Mountain City. He was also a volunteer Emergency Management Specialist with the Hays County Office of Emergency Services. Most of all, Phillip's dedication was to his son Aiden, 'little buddy' as Phillip referred to him. They filled their time together with sports, trips to the beach, their shared love of dogs, and most recently learning to fly drones. Phillip is survived by his parents Lee and Glennis Taylor of Mountain City, his son Aiden Taylor and Aiden's mother Dawn Taylor of Kyle. He is also survived by his uncle and aunt, Ben and Angie Duncan of Buda, Kharley Bagley Smith and daughters KayDee and Adeline of Martindale,as well as many other family and friends. Please join friends and family in honoring Phillip's memory: Visitation will be held on Thursday April 4, from 5:30 pm 8:00 pm at Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby, Kyle, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, April 5th, at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center, 979 Kohlers Crossing in Kyle, Texas, followed by Interment at San Marcos City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Phillip Lee Taylor Memorial Scholarship Fund through Broadway Bank, 5809 Kyle Parkway, Kyle, TX 78640 Please visit www.Harrellfuneralhomes.com to share a fond memory, photograph, or condolence with Phillip's family on his On-line memorial site. Funeral assistance provided by Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby Lane, Kyle, TX 78640 (512) 268-8200. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary