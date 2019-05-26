|
FARINELLI, Phyllis Phyllis Farinelli of Austin, Texas, passed away peacefully the morning of May 11, 2019, at the age of 74. She is survived by her daughter Pamela, sons Victor and Robert, step-daughter Sandra, daughter-in law Stephanie, and granddaughters Crystal and Stephanie. An informal service will be held on May 31st at 9:00 am at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas. Her remains will be placed with her husband of forty years, Victor N. Farinelli, who passed in 2008. Phyllis was a lifelong animal lover. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Austin Pets Alive! in her memory.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 26, 2019