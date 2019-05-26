Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Farinelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Farinelli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis Farinelli Obituary
FARINELLI, Phyllis Phyllis Farinelli of Austin, Texas, passed away peacefully the morning of May 11, 2019, at the age of 74. She is survived by her daughter Pamela, sons Victor and Robert, step-daughter Sandra, daughter-in law Stephanie, and granddaughters Crystal and Stephanie. An informal service will be held on May 31st at 9:00 am at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas. Her remains will be placed with her husband of forty years, Victor N. Farinelli, who passed in 2008. Phyllis was a lifelong animal lover. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Austin Pets Alive! in her memory.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.