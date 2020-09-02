WELDER, Polly Anne Whitten Polly Anne Whitten Welder, resident of Kingsland, Texas for many years, died peacefully in her sleep on August 26, 2020. Anne was born in Jackson, Tennessee to Sue and Ben F. Whitten Sr. on Oct 9, 1935. She graduated from Grenada High School in Mississippi in 1953, going on to receive her BA from North Texas State Teachers College in 1956. She was a dedicated and successful teacher in Texas, winning the Scarborough Award of Excellence in 1960, and an award for excellence in English education in New Mexico in 1988. She met and married the love of her life, Edward Welder, in Austin in 1960. They went on to have two children, Carl Daniel and Adrienne Anne, both born in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Upon retirement in 1994, the couple moved to Kingsland, Texas, where Anne contributed greatly to the community with her compassionate and generous manner, volunteering with hospice, Meals on Wheels, and the Kingsland Library. She was awarded Kingsland's Citizen of the Year in 2007. Anne is survived by her two children, her brother Ben F. Whitten Jr, two nieces, and three nephews. A memorial service will be conducted when health conditions in the community allow. If you wish, donations in Anne's memory can be made to Friends of the Kingsland Library. 125 W Polk St. Kingsland, TX. 78639.



