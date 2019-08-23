|
NELON, Polly Lyons Polly Lyons Nelon, born January 31, 1949 and died August 21, 2019. Polly left this world peacefully, surrounded by her family, a victim of a fatal brain disease known as CJD. She was a lifelong caregiver. A Hospice Austin volunteer for 31 years, Stephen Minister, Emmaus Community Leader, Logos Teacher and faithful mentor to numerous friends and family. An animal lover, who cared for not only a large number of family pets but took care of the helpless wild ones as well. She loved taking care of wild babies at All Things Wild in Georgetown. She loved her church home, First Presbyterian in Georgetown and served in many volunteer capacities as a worker bee and choir member. Polly is survived by her husband of 47 years Gary Nelon; sister, Cubby Minauskas of Wheaton, IL; brother, Jim Lyons of Georgetown, Tx,; daughter, Kendrick Berryman and husband Robert Berryman; grandchildren, Claire and Leighton Berryman all of Georgetown; son, Robert Nelon of Crested Butte, CO; granddaughter, Evaley Veith of Georgetown; along with many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, Georgetown. Memorial donations to First Presbyterian Church Georgetown and Hospice Austin. You are invited to share a message or memory in our memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com. Arrangements made under the care and guidance of Ramsey Funeral Home 5600 Williams Dr. Georgetown, Texas 78633 (512) 869-7775
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 23, 2019