LITTRELL JR., Preston N. "Sonny" Preston N. "Sonny" Littrell, Jr. passed away peacefully on Saturday, July, 27, 2019. He was born June 5, 1934 in San Antonio, TX to Preston N. Littrell, Sr. and Katherine K. Littrell. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Jon K. "Bubba" Littrell. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Kathy; children, Mike (Pauly), Patti Farber (Chuck) and Mark; brother, Bill (Mary Ann) and sister-in-law Rose, along with 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and one on the way. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and a host of friends. Family was most important to him and he always made time for them no matter how busy he might be. On August 1, 1961 he embarked on a 55 year career in the pharmaceutical industry beginning with Eaton Laboratories (later Norwich Eaton and then Procter and Gamble Pharmaceuticals) from which he retired in 1988. The day after retirement from P&G he went to work for Mission Pharmacal Company in San Antonio as their Government Sales Manager and continued his career until his final retirement at the age of 82 on August 1, 2016, the date of his 55" anniversary in medical sales. He was also a high school and college football official and was a member of the Southwest Football Officials Association (SFOA) from 1957 to 1993. SERVICES Visitation, Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. Funeral service, Friday, August 9 from 12:30PM-1:30PM at First Baptist Church San Antonio with a visitation prior to the service from 11:30am-12:30PM at the church. Internment with Military Honors will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: the Television Ministry, First Baptist Church San Antonio, 515 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, Texas 78215 or https://fbcsa.org/tvspecialoffering and/or Friends of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Foundation, 100 N.E. Loop 410, Suite 706, San Antonio, TX 78216 or www.friendsfoundation.org to benefit the Cancer Program at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital Medical Center. https://www.missionparks.com/obituaries/Preston-N-Littrell-Jr/
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 6, 2019