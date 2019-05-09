FRANKS, Quentin Jerald "Bo" Quentin Jerald Franks, age 80, was born on July 6, 1938 to "PeeWee" Quentin Sam, and Frances Maybell King Franks, in Austin, Texas. Bo was married to Susan Wakefield Franks and resided in Bastrop, Texas. Bo lived a big, wonderful life. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in the class of 1956, attended the University of Texas and was a military veteran. He and his brother "Scooter" Frank E. Franks have been associated and traveled the world with Willie Nelson & Family as the merchandising company. Bo's greatest interests were flying his airplane, collecting antique cars, and western and Native American antiques. He was a knowledgeable Texas Historian. His greatest joys were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren with whom he shared many activities. He and his wife were event producers and own The Original Round Top Antiques Fair. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Susan Wakefield Franks; brother, "Scooter" Frank E. Franks and wife Joan; children, John Franks, James Franks and wife Francine, Keely Franks Bauler; grandchildren, "Quen" Jerald Quentin Franks, James Ethan Franks and wife Angela, Andrea Franks, Victoria Herrera and husband Jeremy, James Austin Franks, Georgia Bauler, Madison Franks, and Isabella Bauler; and great-grandchildren, "Bo" Benjamin Flora, and Fiona Franks. The family will receive visitors from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Cook-Walden North Lamar Funeral Home. A Funeral Service to be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 10, 2019 in the Colonial Chapel of Cook-Walden Funeral Home, located at 6100 North Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas, with interment to immediately follow at Austin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Stephen F. Austin High School Class of '56 Scholarship for Continuing Education Fund C/O Austin Trust Company, 3365 South Congress, Suite 100 Austin, Texas 78704 or Hospice Austin's Christopher House. Published in Austin American-Statesman from May 9 to May 10, 2019