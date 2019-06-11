|
WALLACE, Quinntavius DePaul "Q" Quinntavius Wallace, 29, of Austin, TX died suddenly Wednesday, May 29th, in Aurora, CO. He was born in Austin, TX on July 12, 1989, a son of Sheila Chambers and Paul Wallace. He served in the U.S. Navy and in the Reserves. He was the husband of Ashley Desirae (Houston) Wallace. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX, 4 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, June 12th. His Celebration Service will be 11 AM on Thursday, June 13th at St James Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. B.W McClendon, Sr. officiating. You can view this service via livestream by going to: https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/QuinntaviusWallace Interment Monday, June 17th, 9AM at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Killeen, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. Quinn's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 11, 2019