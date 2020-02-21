|
ERICKSON, Quinton Lamar Quinton Lamar Erickson was the third child born to Nathaniel and Lillie Erickson, in Elroy, Texas, on November 14, 1930. He graduated from Austin High School in 1948 and worked several years for the Texas department of Public Safety before being drafted into the US Army in 1951 and sent to Korea. Upon return to Austin after the war, he completed a BA in Business at UT. He began working in Dallas as an accountant for Magnolia Petroleum, now Mobil-Exxon, where he stayed until retirement in 1991. Quinton met his wife, Betty Kitchens, at First Baptist Dallas, where they were both active in the Business and Professional class. They married in 1964 and had two daughters, Laurie and Kelly. Together they taught 5-year olds in Sunday School for over 30 years, and then were active in the Pathfinders class and Celebration Singers until Betty's death in 2016. He has since lived in Frisco near his daughter Kelly. Quinton loved gardening, home decorating, cooking, researching his Swedish ancestry, and attending Swedish Vasa events in the Austin and Dallas areas. He also enjoyed traveling, mainly in the US and to Sweden and France. He is survived by daughters Laurie Chiron of Rennes, France, and Kelly Robb of Frisco; their husbands, Yannick and Dan; three grandchildren Zacharie, Gabrielle and Nathanael; sister LaVerne and her husband Joe Turner; sister-in-law Janelle; Betty's brothers Graydon and Paul and their wives Roberta and Cheryl, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins, who made Quinton part of their family for over fifty years. Quinton passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 13, 2020. Visitation will be 6-8pm Thursday, February 20 at Sparkman Hillcrest. The Funeral will be 10:30am on Friday, February 21 at First Baptist, Dallas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 21, 2020