JOHNSON, Rachael Emilie (Witherow) RACHAEL EMILIE (Witherow) JOHNSON 88 Died peacefully on August 23, 2019, in Austin, TX Born in Elizabeth, PA on December 27, 1930 Rachael graduated from Penn State University with a BA in Home Economics. Her passion was art in all forms. She worked with Vitro Labs as a draftsman for many years. She and her husband of 60 years were long-term Boulder residents before moving to Austin, Texas in 2015. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Her husband Edward C. Johnson predeceases her. Her children; son Russell and wife Michelle, son Boyd, daughter Ellen Zechner and husband Rudolf, granddaughter Lily, survive her. We will miss her remarkable courage, her loyalty to family and friends and her wonderful sense of humor. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019