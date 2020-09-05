Dear Rachel,

Thank you for being a great funny and wild person that you were. Every time I saw you, you would put a smile on my face because you always had something funny to say. Even now at this moment I'm smiling with tears thinking what you would say now if I saw you. Thanks for being yourself always. We will all miss you. I know your family is hurting now but being the person I knew they will be ok.....Rest in Paradise....

Raul Menchaca

Friend