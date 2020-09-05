BROYLES, Rachel Flores After a long illness, Rachel Flores Broyles, 60, of Hutto went to meet her Heavenly Father on August 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by her son, granddaughter, and several sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6:00-8:00 PM, September 8 at Providence Funeral Home, 807 Carlos Parker Blvd, Taylor, TX. Services: 10:00 AM, September 9 at same address. Burial will follow at Hutto Cemetary.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 5, 2020.