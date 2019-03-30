SUSSKIND, Rachel Romano Rachel Romano Susskind passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Austin, TX. Rachel Romano Susskind was born February 11, 1925, in Brooklyn, NY to Joseph and Clara Desiderio Romano. She was preceded in death by her husband Lt. Col. Harold A. Susskind (Ret.), her parents and her younger brother Bernard Romano. She is survived by her four children: Michael H. Susskind and his partner Debra Reinders of Phoenix, AZ, Dr. Susan Wilkinson and husband Dr. Joe Wilkinson of San Angelo, TX, Christine Susskind and husband Michael Cicero of Atlanta, GA, and John J. Susskind of Austin. She is also survived by her three grandchildren: Dr. Tracy Wilkinson Macho and husband Michael Macho of Pasadena, CA, Matthew Wilkinson of Austin, Claire Cicero of Atlanta, GA, nephew Steven Romano and wife Denise of Deerfield Beach, FL, Mr. Peter Carelli lifelong friend of Toms River, NJ and her Boxer Fred. Rachel attended Brooklyn College and was employed at a Wall Street brokerage before the start of her marriage. She was a dedicated military spouse setting up households in many states and countries. When Harold retired from the Air Force in 1973, they moved to Austin, TX. She was an amazing cook to the delight of family and friends and enjoyed a good game of bridge. Her grandchildren remember her as a feisty, sassy spitfire with perfectly manicured nails and stylish jewelry. Visitation will be at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 North Lamar Boulevard on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Austin's Catholic Church, 2026 Guadalupe on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10am. Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at 9am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rachel's name to , Austin Boxer Rescue or your local animal rescue organization. Published in Austin American-Statesman from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary