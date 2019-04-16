CROCKER, Ralph Ralph Crocker, age 94, born on August 18, 1924 in Providence, Rhode Island, passed away April 14, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Ralph's family moved to Texas in 1925 and was raised in the East Dallas/Lakewood area, graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1941, the last of four brothers to do so. He attended Texas A&M before entering the U.S. Navy in 1943. Honorably discharged after service in the South Pacific, the Phillipines and Japanese Occupation as a Lt.(jg) in 1946. He returned to Texas and completed his undergraduate work at SMU in 1948. Ralph met Margaret Riley and were married in Dallas, Texas on November 21, 1951, where they raised their family before moving to Lakeway, Texas in 2006. Ralph completed 41 years of work in the baking industry, retiring in 1989. Most of his work was in product quality control and new product development for Campbell Taggart Inc. and Anheuser Busch/Earth Grains Technical Division. A lifelong member of the Episcopal Church, he attended St. Mathews Cathedral as a young man, later participating as an active layman in the establishment of Holy Cross and St. Francis, Dallas Parishes. He was received in the Roman Catholic Church in 2003. Ralph is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Riley Crocker and infant son, Stephen Harrison Crocker. He is survived by his sons, Stephen Leonard, Paul Riley and wife Anne Turner, children Audrey, Meredith and Riley; Ralph III, wife Elissa, children Andrew and Tyler; daughter, Amelia Irsik, husband Larry Irsik, children Zachary, Katie and Matthew. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas. Graveside service will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Haven of Memories Cemetery, Canton, Texas. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary