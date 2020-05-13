|
PFLUGER, Ralph Daniel Ralph Daniel Pfluger, age 89, passed from this earth in May 8, 2020 in the presence of his family, in his home in Manchaca, Texas. Ralph was born on July 30, 1930 to B.E. and Dora Pfluger in Pflugerville, Texas. The Pfluger family moved to Austin, Texas in 1939, where Ralph attended school, graduating in 1948 from Austin High School. Ralph attended Texas Lutheran College until being drafted int the Army. On May 4th, 1952, Ralph married the love of his life, Lois Larson from Elgin, Texas. The couple settled in Hays County after he completed his service in the Army. Ralph was active in his church and in the Hays County School System. He ran for the Buda School Board in 1963, serving for many years and was selected to be on the original Hays Consolidated School Board that united Buda, Kyle and Wimberley into one system. Ralph ran for the HCISD School Board again at age 73, completing several more years of service to the district. Ralph was honored as a "Hero for Children" by the state, and also was honored by having an elementary school named for him. Ralph Pfluger Elementary School is in Buda, Texas. Ralph worked at Marbridge Foundation in Manchaca, Texas from 1961 until he retired. He started as the farmer and retired as the president. Marbridge Foundation is a home for adults with developmental disabilities and they were on the forefront of working to train and assist their residents in life skill and job placement. Ralph is survived by his wife, Lois, as well as his children Ann Bales and her husband Bryce; Duane Pfluger and his wife Terrye, Douglas Pfluger and his wife Sharon, Denise Allen and her husband Warren, and Bryan Pfluger and his wife Cindy. Ralph is also survived by his grandchildren, Tym Bryce, Rene Bales-Anderson, Chris Bales, Laina Bales, Nathan Pfluger, Benjamin Pfluger, Jessica Pfluger, Felicia Pfluger, Kyle Allen, Kevin Allen, Heather Thomas, Zachary Pfluger and Matthew Pfluger. Additionally, Ralph is very proud of his twenty-two great grandchildren. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Doris McDougall and his granddaughter, Jennifer Allen. The family would like to thank Encompass Hospice for their supportive care. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 6:00 8:00 p.m. at Harrell Funeral Home Kyle with Funeral Services on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with entombment at Onion Creek Memorial Park to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ralph Pfluger Memorial Scholarship Fund; PO Box 221, Manchaca, TX 78652. Scholarships will support students pursuing a degree in education, with an emphasis on special education.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 13, 2020