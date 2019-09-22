|
|
DURR, Ralph Ralph Durr, age 77, passed away on September 18, 2019 at his home in Johnson City, TX. He was born June 9, 1942 to Eugene and Elfriede (Simon) Durr near Goppingen, Germany towards the end of WWII. He immigrated with his parents and sister to the United States as a child and grew up near Philadelphia, PA. He graduated high school in Cocoa, Florida and married Linda Lethola where he was blessed with three children, Doug, Cindy, and Caroline. He later met and married Jane Young and moved to Texas in 1970 and settled in the Austin area. His family grew and was blessed with three more children, Liz, Diana and David, and three step-children, Russ, Todd, and Jay. Ralph was a talented designer and builder of fine homes and spent the greater part of his adult life in the construction trade. He had a keen eye and the ability to build just about anything he set his mind to. He built additions onto his own home to make it the center place for the entire extended family to enjoy holidays together. Opa, as he was known to his grand kids, was always the best at cooking massive indulgent meals that everyone enjoyed. He will be fondly remembered by all his grandchildren to include Kaylin, Jonah, Clint, Gracie, Bailey, Dillon, Carleigh, Holden, Ella and Parker. He loved to go fishing and hunting whenever he had the time. He was also known to frequent Shreveport where he regularly won at blackjack. He was a huge Texas Longhorns' fan and will be remembered for his ability to throw a jab all the way to College Station when the Aggies played Texas. Ralph is survived by his kids, grandkids and many good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Charlotte (Durr) Geshwind. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00pm at Crofts-Crow Funeral Chapel in Johnson City, TX. (https://www.crofts-crowfuneralhome.com/)
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 22, 2019