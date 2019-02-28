Resources More Obituaries for Ralph Ishmael Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ralph Edward Ishmael Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers ISHMAEL SR., Ralph Edward On February 21, 2019, Ralph Edward Ishmael, Sr. passed away in Goldthwaite, Texas. An unassuming man who loved his family, loved his God and loved his neighbor, Ralph was 81. He was born September 9, 1937, to Walter Winslow Ishmael and Oma Purcell Ishmael and was the youngest of four brothers (Paul, Raymond, Richard and Ralph). He graduated from Wheelersburg High School in 1954 and married Norma Jean Eskridge on August 31, 1956. He worked at the Empire Detroit Steel Mill in Portsmouth, Ohio with his dad and then was hired by the Norfolk and Western Railroad as a brakeman. In 1958, he took a job with IBM straightening typewriter cartridges, and he and Norma moved to Lexington, Kentucky. He took night classes and became a draftsman shortly thereafter. It was there, in Lexington, that he and Norma had Sherry Jo Ishmael, on January 23, 1959, and two years later, Ralph Edward (Eddie) Ishmael, Jr. on January 25, 1961. In 1967, IBM opened a new plant in Austin, Texas, and offered Ralph a position there as a Design Engineer. During the next 10 years the family lived first in the outskirts of Austin and later on a 16 acres farm outside of Round Rock. Ralph had become a deacon before moving to Texas, and he continued to serve as a deacon, first at Pond Springs Baptist Church then New Hope Baptist Church. In 1976, the family relocated to Colorado where Ralph worked at the Boulder IBM plant, but they moved back to Austin two years later where he continued to work as a Senior Design Engineer until he retired in 1992. By then, the kids were grownSherry was married to Jerry Don Linebarger, Eddie was working in Dallasand Ralph and Norma sold their home on Highway 620 and moved to Goldthwaite, Texas, where they enjoyed many years with neighbors, friends and fellow churchgoers. His love for Norma, his kids, his grandkids and great grandkids was steadfast and unwavering. He leaves behind his wife Norma, his brother Richard and wife Mary, his daughter Sherry Linebarger, her husband Jerry, and their children, Shannon Martin (and her husband Mike and their kids Zach and Garrett), Bridget, and Jacob (and his wife Sarah), his son Ed Ishmael, his sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family describe Ralph as quiet, humble, kind, a beekeeper, a hunter, a fisherman, a loyal friend, dependable, a great neighbor, as never saying a mean thing, trust-worthy, always smiling, hard-working, handy, capable, Godly. Through his gentle, friendly nature and his quiet strength, he reminded us all every day that listening and understanding are often more important than being heard, that being kind is more important than being right, and that more often than not, saying nothing is preferable to saying something that will only cause further hurt, more pain, and deeper division. His often-present smile, and that twinkle in his eyes, will be dearly missed. Visitation is from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, March 1st at the Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite, Texas, and the service will be held at 1:00 PM the next day, March 2nd at the Goldthwaite First Baptist Church with a simple graveside farewell to follow. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries