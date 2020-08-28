HELYER, Ralph Gordon Ralph Gordon Helyer passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. Born on February 4, 1930 in Cardiff, Wales, Great Britain, Ralph was the son of Ivor Helyer and Elizabeth Daisy Helyer. Growing up in Cardiff, he enjoyed playing sports, especially rugby. He went on to apprentice as a diesel bus mechanic, and later served as a member of the British Royal Air Force. Ralph married Evelyn Emily Smale on September 1, 1951 in Cardiff. After his discharge from the Royal Air Force, they immigrated to the United States in 1955, settling in the Texas panhandle. Ralph worked for the local electric utility in Amarillo, and became a licensed professional electrical engineer before moving to Austin, Texas in 1965. There he worked for the Lower Colorado River Authority until retiring in 1987. He and his wife made their home in Austin for many years before their recent move to Arlington, Texas. After his retirement, Ralph loved traveling with his wife. Among their favorite destinations were the beaches on the coast of South Texas and Las Vegas. He enjoyed reading books, particularly mysteries, doing crossword and sudoku puzzles, and spending time with his family. Ralph was a selfless and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will forever be remembered for his gentle manner, brilliant mind, and generous heart. Ralph is survived by his wife Evelyn, his son Scott, granddaughters Lyndsey Bierschwale and Kelsey Helyer, grandson Benjamin Helyer, niece Sandra Hutson, and many other nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Great Britain. He was preceded in death by his son Andrew Helyer, his parents Ivor and Elizabeth, his brother Ivor S. Helyer, his sisters Edna Hutson and Vivienne Helyer, and his infant brother Creswell Helyer. In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association
