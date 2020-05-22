Home

KUDER, CSC, Brother Ralph Harry 1928 2020 Brother Ralph Harry Kuder, CSC, 92, passed away on May 14, 2020, at the Brother Vincent Pieau Residence of the Congregation of Holy Cross in Austin, Texas. Born and raised in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, he entered the Congregation of Holy Cross after serving in the US Army and completing his undergraduate BBA degree at Sopencerian College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He made his first profession of vows as a religious Brother in 1951. After several years of secondary school teaching he came to St. Edward's University in Austin in 1954 where he served as a teacher of accounting, a dorm rector, and eventually the President for Financial Affairs. He served the Congregation as an overseer of finances and eventually as the Director of the Congregations medical facility at Notre Dame, Indiana. After overseeing the construction of the Brother Vincent Pieau Residence, he retired there in 1998. He passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2020 in his room. Because of the pandemic there will be no public services at this time, but a memorial Mass will be celebrated for him. He will be interred at the Congregation's plot at Assumption Cemetery in Austin, Texas. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 22, 2020
