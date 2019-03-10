Resources More Obituaries for Ralph Marsh Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ralph Lewis Marsh

MARISH, Ralph Lewis Ralph Marsh, 87, passed away on February 27, 2019. He had a short aggressive battle with colon, liver and lymph node cancer. Ralph grew up in San Jose, California. He had one year of college. He worked for the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph from 1954-1971 holding many positions with them. He worked for a company called Dynatel from 1971 - 1978 until till 3M bought them out and they transferred him to Austin in 1984 when they closed the Sunnyvale office. He was a sales manager for all sales and training west of the Mississippi River. He was also a training manager responsible for training centers in Austin, Atlanta, Georgia and California. He was in the division of Telcom and taught telephone personnel that used the equipment made by 3M. He traveled to other countries teaching these classes in equipment use. Ralph finally retired in May 1996 from 3M. Ralph served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He received medals/awards of National Defense, United Nations, Korean Service, Good Conduct and Navy Occupation. He served on the USS Manchester from January 1951 and was honorably discharged December 1954. Ralph enjoyed woodworking, sports, telling jokes and when younger loved to dance to country music. He made most of our patio furniture out of wood. His love of cats was a life long thing. While in Austin he adopted Bootsie who was on his roof hiding from another cat. Ralph was a co-founder of what they called themselves RGBB guys (Retired Guys Breakfast Club). It started out with about 10 guys, no women allowed, and now there is only one left to do this as some have passed on or can't do the drive to Rudy's. Ralph was proceeded in death by his mother and father Libby & Ralph Marsh. He was also preceded in death by his first wife Connie Marsh. Survivors are Gloria Marsh his wife, Michelle & Tony Taylor of Round Rock, Texas daughter of Gloria and their son Justin, daughter Deborah Cagle (husband Russ) of Oregon, sons Ralph Marsh Jr of California wife Sandy, grandkids Amanda, Eric & Brian; David Marsh of Arizona, grandkids Breanna and her son and great grandson of Ralph, Mykel, and Kandice Marsh of Arizona. The family wants to thank all the great nurses and doctors at St. David's Medical Center North for their loving care. He wasn't there but a couple of days before passing they want to thank the staff at Austin Wellness and Rehabilitation. They also want to thank his primary care Doctor Toupin for all the care & help that he gave Gloria during this time. Ralph's wishes of being cremated are being done. There will be no funeral services per his wishes but a Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday April 13th at Balcones Country Club, 8600 Balcones Club Dr, Austin, Texas 78750.