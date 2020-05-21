Home

Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-1366
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
View Map
RALPH OWEN ZINNECKER

RALPH OWEN ZINNECKER Obituary
ZINNECKER, Ralph Owen Ralph Owen Zinnecker, 92, died of natural causes on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at South Medical Center in Austin, Texas. His residence for the last 6+ years of his life was in the country (Lee County, Texas) between Lexington and Blue. Ralph was born in Houston,Texas, and was raised in rural Harris county. He graduated from Milby High School, attended Texas A&M University and the University of Houston, studying Petroleum Engineering. He served proudly for 2 years in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist's Mate. Ralph worked most of his professional career as a Petroleum Engineer and District Manager for Findley Engineering & Service Company (FESCO) in Alice, McAllen and Corpus Christi. When he was not working, he enjoyed playing golf (he was a scratch golfer), hunting quail, dove, and wade fishing around the coast. Ralph was married for 67 years to Anne Gray, who preceded him in death in 2013. His father, Lloyd Zinnecker, mother, Lucille Price, and brothers, Darrell (Bud) and Hal preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Scott (Anita Kuhl), Michael and Cheryl (Larry Robicheaux); his grandchildren, Shondra Zinnecker, Sarah Robicheaux (Richard Harris), and Chad Zinnecker (Missy Hearn); his great-grandchildren, Laurel and Caroline Frampton, James and Lilly Harris and Anna and Ellie Zinnecker. Ralph was a kindhearted, gentle and warm person. He will be missed by everyone whose lives he touched. There will be a Friends and Family Goodbye from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, TX. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 21, 2020
