WHITMAN Jr., Ralph Howard Ralph Howard Whitman, Jr. passed away on March 6, 2019 and was born in Newport R.I. on May 17, 1923. He graduated from Rogers High School, Newport, R.I. in 1941. When World War II broke out, he joined the Sea Bees and served in the South Pacific for two and a half years before returning to the states for R&R. While preparing for a return to the South Pacific, the news broke out that the war would be over soon. Following the war, he traveled to Austin to work with a buddy from the Navy. This is where he met and married Doris Marie Johnson. They loved traveling the country together, and enjoyed summer road trips to visit the Rhode Island cousins. As members of several square dancing groups, they formed many lifelong friendships. Together they raised four sons: Ralph, Bill, Don and Ray. Ralph was a respected and successful builder/contractor in and around Austin for forty years. After retirement from construction, he moved to his ranch in Burnet County. As a Burnet County rancher, he remained an intense and hard worker for the rest of his life. Throughout his life, Ralph was dedicated and active of the three different Episcopal churches: Trinity Church, Newport, R.I., St. Georges Church, Austin and Epiphany Church, Burnet. He was a member of "The Masons", "The Sons of the American Revolution" and "Veterans of Foreign War" As an avid auto racing fan he traveled all over the state and country to attend World of Outlaws sprint care events. He was a music lover, (especially blue grass and gospel), and enjoyed the many local music festivals. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years: Doris Marie Johnson Whitman, son Donald James Whitman, brother Robert Franklin Whitman, and sister Edith Hunter Whitman Gilman. Ralph is survived by three sons: Ralph Howard Whitman III, William Alan Whitman, and Raymond Bruce Whitman; Granddaughter: Victoria Leigh Whitman Bailey and husband Justin; three great grandchildren: Aubrey, Avery and Andrew; and close friend and companion Mary Bosshardt. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m at the Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet, Texas. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Burnet, Texas. Burial will follow at 2:00.m. at the Austin Memorial Park in Austin, Texas. Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet Texas. Condolences may be made at www.clementswilcoxburnet.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019