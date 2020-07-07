I was a caregiver for Mr. Galindo for a night in 2015. He was incredibly kind to me and told me so many amazing stories about his life. He asked me to guess how many years he'd lived in his house in Travis Heights, and when I correctly guessed 65, he was so excited! I've often thought about his warmth, kindness, and enthusiasm for life, and I'm truly sorry to learn of his passing. I didn't know him long

at all, but he'll always be in my heart and memories, and I'm so grateful to have been touched by his life.

Isabel Blakely

Acquaintance