1/
Ramon Margain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ramon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARGAIN, Ramon On October 12, 2020 Ramon Margain died, 82 at his home in Pflugerville, Texas with his wife by his side. Ramon was born December 15, 1937 in Skidmore , Texas . He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. A strong hard-working man who always provided for his family. He enjoyed spending his morning sitting outside and listening to his Tejano music. He will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Englantina Margain, his sons; Joe and Rey and his daughters ; Becky, Linda, Naomi, Melissa and Marlene. He had 12 grand-children and 14 great- grand-children he also leave behind.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved