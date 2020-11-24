MARGAIN, Ramon On October 12, 2020 Ramon Margain died, 82 at his home in Pflugerville, Texas with his wife by his side. Ramon was born December 15, 1937 in Skidmore , Texas . He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. A strong hard-working man who always provided for his family. He enjoyed spending his morning sitting outside and listening to his Tejano music. He will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Englantina Margain, his sons; Joe and Rey and his daughters ; Becky, Linda, Naomi, Melissa and Marlene. He had 12 grand-children and 14 great- grand-children he also leave behind.



