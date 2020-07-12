PRISOCK, Randal Kirk It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden death of Randal Kirk Prisock,age 60,who died June 30,2020 of heart failure after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his mother Ruby Prisock, his son Joshua Prisock, and infant grandson Abel Ailand. He is survived by his daughter Rhiannon Ailand and husband Adam,and granddaughter Amelia Ann Ailand.He is also survived by his father Martin Prisock and wife Hazel, his sister Rhonda Jarrell and husband Chriss and nephews Christopher and Charlie Jarrell, and the mother of his children Delfina. He is also survived by his close friend Kathy Rust, whose assistance to his family has been invaluable. He will be missed by many. May he rest in peace. No services are planned at this time.



