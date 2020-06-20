CRUME, Randall Allen Randall Allen Crume, 67, of Belton passed away on April 2, 2020 at home with his family in Beaumont, Texas. Randall worked 45 plus years in the construction industry, as an owners representative, contractor, and in architecture with his late father. Randall worked at Embree Construction Group as a senior project manager for the later part of his career and retired in December of 2018 and moved to Beaumont to be closer to his family. Randall is preceded in death by his parents and his sister; Randall is survived by his five children; his three grandchildren; and his niece and nephew. A service in Randall's memory will be held at Embree Construction Group office located at 4747 Williams Drive in Georgetown, Texas on June 27, 2020 from 11am - 2pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store