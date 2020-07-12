WOOD, Randall Buck Randall Buck Wood died in his sleep July 3. Buck was born on July 8, 1944, and raised in Edom, Texas, by R. L. Wood and Pauline Wyatt Wood. After graduating from Van High School, he attended Tyler Junior College and graduated with a History degree from the University of Texas, where he also received his law degree. His legal career was long and distinguished. He was instrumental in passing open government and ethics reforms, he represented poor school districts before the Texas Supreme Court demanding more equitable funding from the state, and he was widely considered the foremost expert in election law. Buck was predeceased by his mother and father, his brother Neil, and his sister Martha Ellis. He is survived by his sisters Dorothy Boucher and Polly Barry. He was formerly married to Pamela Glasgow Wood in 1967. They had three children, Dylan Wood, Brendan Wood and Katherine Wood Porcher. In 2006, he married Patricia Conradt. His step-children are Tracy Davis and Rob Morgan. Altogether, Buck had 11 grandchildren. Plans for a proper memorial for Buck will be made for a later time. Services for Buck and his immediate family will be held at All Saints' Episcopal Church on Tuesday, July 14. Instead of flowers, the Family requests that any of those who wish to donate in his memory to consider the Texas Tribune (www.trib.it/buck), your local PBS station (www.pbs.org/donate
), and All Saints' Episcopal Church's Loaves and Fishes Ministry. A contribution to the Democratic candidate of your choice would also be welcomed.