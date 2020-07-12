1/1
Randall Buck Wood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOOD, Randall Buck Randall Buck Wood died in his sleep July 3. Buck was born on July 8, 1944, and raised in Edom, Texas, by R. L. Wood and Pauline Wyatt Wood. After graduating from Van High School, he attended Tyler Junior College and graduated with a History degree from the University of Texas, where he also received his law degree. His legal career was long and distinguished. He was instrumental in passing open government and ethics reforms, he represented poor school districts before the Texas Supreme Court demanding more equitable funding from the state, and he was widely considered the foremost expert in election law. Buck was predeceased by his mother and father, his brother Neil, and his sister Martha Ellis. He is survived by his sisters Dorothy Boucher and Polly Barry. He was formerly married to Pamela Glasgow Wood in 1967. They had three children, Dylan Wood, Brendan Wood and Katherine Wood Porcher. In 2006, he married Patricia Conradt. His step-children are Tracy Davis and Rob Morgan. Altogether, Buck had 11 grandchildren. Plans for a proper memorial for Buck will be made for a later time. Services for Buck and his immediate family will be held at All Saints' Episcopal Church on Tuesday, July 14. Instead of flowers, the Family requests that any of those who wish to donate in his memory to consider the Texas Tribune (www.trib.it/buck), your local PBS station (www.pbs.org/donate), and All Saints' Episcopal Church's Loaves and Fishes Ministry. A contribution to the Democratic candidate of your choice would also be welcomed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved