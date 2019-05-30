MCCANN, Randall L. Randall L. "Pops" McCann, resident of Elgin, Texas, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the age of 75. "Pops" is survived by his son and daughter-In-Law, James and Jenny McCann, his daughter and daughter-In-Law, Cherry Lynch and Angela Lebo, his son Clifton Lynch and his grandchildren, Kate, Emily and Zechariah. He is predeceased by his wife, Judy Lynch McCann, parents Lee and Ruth Ellen McCann, his brother Robert McCann, sister Jo Brigden and his former wife and good friend, June Rainwater. He was born in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania April 11, 1944. He was considered "The Mayor" of Utley and was often looked upon for advice and direction. He loved nature, especially when friends and family were enjoying it with him. Whether it was McKinney Falls State Park, Camp Ben McCulloch, Fentress, any Beach, traveling across the country or just sitting on his porch swing, dusk was his favorite time of day. He was extremely proud to have played basketball at Waynesburg College and loved talking basketball. He was also a proud Transplanted Texan and loved his Texas Longhorns! A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2:00 P.M. on Saturday June 1st at "The Land." We will have a short ceremony, followed by a pot luck and gathering of his family and friends, finishing the evening singing Amazing Grace at the Sunset Spot. We would love to see everyone join us in Hawaiian Shirts, as that was his "go-to" dress up attire. Bring your favorite Pops stories as we laugh and cry and say goodbye. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary