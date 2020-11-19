CLAWSON, Randolph P. Randy "Jukebox" Clawson passed away on November 10, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born December 19, 1948 in Elizabethtown, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, General W. Clawson, Sr., and Inez L. Clawson, brothers General W. Clawson, Jr. and Richard D. Clawson. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Monique Clawson, his sister Nancy M. Mereska (Mitchell), stepchildren, five grandchildren, one great grandson and many nieces and nephews. Randy graduated from high school in Columbus, Ohio and joined the army and was sent to Vietnam. After discharge, Randy attended and graduated from Ohio State University in 1977. He earned an MBA from Capitol University in 1985. During this time, he also joined the Air National Guard. After graduation Randy started his career at Western Electric (part of the old AT&T monopoly) then NCR, which became SBC which became AT&T and retired from AT&T in 2016. He started his career in the AT&T Training Center in Columbus, Ohio teaching computer programming. One assignment sent him to Cairo, Egypt to install computers and train users. He also won several sales awards and certificates during his career. But he is proudest of his work with the many WWII, Korean, Vietnam, Gulf War, Afghanistan and Iraqi war veterans with housing, education, scholarships, and jobs. He worked closely with other veteran service organizations and the City of Austin supporting their furniture moves and Honor Flights. He was recognized by the Texas State Legislature for his work with these veterans. He was also active with the Ohio State Buckeye Alumni Club and met regularly to watch the Buckeyes play football and beat that team from "up north". His dogs and cats were also of great importance to him. He was always taking in strays "just for a day", but it always turned into a forever home. Visitation service will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 1:00-2:00pm with Funeral Services 2:00 pm held at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills, 9700 Anderson Mill Rd, Austin, TX. There will be a reception to follow here after services. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children Hospital, SPCA, or charity of your choice
. Due to Covid-19, face masks are required for guests and social distancing will be practiced.