HAVERLAND, Randall Edward Age 60, of Coupland, passed away Thanksgiving morning November 28, 2019 with family by his side. Randy was born April 25, 1959 to Edward "Big Boy" and Evelyn "Girlie" (Oehrlein) Haverland. He married Carolyn Randig on March 26, 1983 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pflugerville. Randy worked as a welder/fabricator for 33 years. He was active in 4-H and FFA in his younger years and enjoyed following his great nieces and nephews in their stock show winnings. He also loved to raise his family of Haverland daschunds known for their winning at the wiener dog races in Buda. He is preceded in death by his father, Edward "Big Boy" Haverland; aunt, Malinda Oehrlein Mucha; and brother-in-law Henry Loeve. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carolyn Randig Haverland; mother, Evelyn Oehrlein Haverland; sons, Ryan and Blake Haverland; brother, Timothy (Cheryl) Haverland; sister, Janice (Harry) Schroeder; brothers-in-law, Walter (Dana) Randig, Michael Randig, and David (Brenda) Randig; sisters-in-law, Cyndi (Henry) Motloch, Donna (Daniel) Steffek, Sheila (Bobby) Anderson, and Glenda Loeve; special friend and cousin, Martin Werchan; along with numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank everyone for the prayer chains and thoughts of concern during his struggle as well as the multiple amazing nurses and doctors at both Baylor Scott and White Taylor and Round Rock ICU. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Providence Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:00am at the St Peter's Church of Coupland on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "New Horizons Fund", St. Peter's Church Siding Project, or a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 3, 2019