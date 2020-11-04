GOODE, Randy Lee Randy Lee Goode passed from this life on October 6, 2020. He was a father to his sons, a good neighbor and a friend to many, helping others less fortunate in his community. Randy fought an abbreviated battle with brain cancer before passing into the hands of our Lord. Randy was born August 24, 1946 to parents Dayton Weldon Goode and Dorothy Marie Goode in Lubbock, Texas. His memory will be cherished by his sister, Claudia Dea; son Rowdy Goode; son Lance Goode; his grandchildren, Kyle Goode and Carter Goode; his niece Jamie Dea; nephew John "Jack" Dea and numerous beloved cousins and family members. Post high school graduation, Randy volunteered to serve in the Army, from 1966 to February 1969, as a member of the 554th Engineering Battalion. Randy served in Vietnam from 1967-1968 at Cu Chi base during much of the TET offensive. Randy enjoyed many longtime friendships of his brothers who served in Viet Nam with him, and maintained those relationships over the years. In the early 1970's Randy started building new homes in the Austin, Texas area and then eventually transitioned into a family owned concrete business. He became a joint owner of J & R Concrete along with Red Loper, J D Miller, and Gayland Miller for over 25 years. Upon retirement, Randy moved to Lampasas, where he spent much of his time restoring classic cars, something he had a passion for all his life, dating back to when he was in high school. He was working to restore a 1957 Chevy, and a 1957 Ford Thunderbird at the time of his death, in addition to his completed 1966 El Camino. Many long time, as well as new friends, had worked to help him with those projects and others. He was a good friend, a constant prankster who loved a good laugh, had a love of dogs and was a man who lived life on his terms. Randy will be greatly missed and loved by friends and family. Randy requested cremation and a small, private, family burial will take place at Central Texas State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Killeen, at a later date. Due to the Covid pandemic, there will be an online memorial via randy-lee-goode.forevermissed.com
, where Randy's friends and family are requested to share memories of Randy. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project
or St Jude's Children Hospital.