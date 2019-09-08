|
KAASE, Randy Wayne Randy Wayne Kaase of Austin Texas, beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019 at the age of 61. The world has truly lost a person who never met a stranger. Randy was born on August 2, 1958 to Roy and Marilyn Kaase. He was a life long member of St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Austin where he was in the choir and hand bell choir as a child. Randy was also a Boy Scout where he achieved the highest honor of Eagle Scout along with his four brothers. He loved to play fast pitch softball, spend time with family and friends, and was an avid Texas Longhorn supporter. Randy was employed by Brown Distributing for 40 years where he was known by everyone as, The True Bud Man. Randy is survived by his mother and four brothers, Mike, Ronnie, Marc (Sue), Rodney (Martha); nieces and nephews, Kellie (Jason), Jacob (Mandi), Kyle (Monica), Keith (Kennedy), Bryan (Skye Lynn), Michelle (Alex), Taryn (Kevin) and Luke; and six great nieces and nephews. Randy is preceded in death by his father, Roy, maternal grandparents, Walter and Mollie Krause and paternal grandparents, Charles and Leona Kaase. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that donations be made in Randy's memory to Honor Flight of Austin, Folds of Honor or the . A celebration of Randy's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 8, 2019