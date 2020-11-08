1/1
Raquel Carmela LEAL DE PÈREZ
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raquel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEAL DE PÈREZ, Raquel Carmela Raquel Carmela Leal de Pérez gained her wings on November 2, 2020 peacefully in her sleep at her home in Kyle,Tx. She was born in August of 1934 in San Benito, Texas to Maria de los Angeles and Jose Vicente Leal. She married her longtime friend Dr. Roberto C. Perez in 1956. They raised 9 beautiful children and instilled values of faith, hope and, love. Our family motto is: "A family that prays together stays together." Raquel is preceded in death by her husband Roberto, and her son Mario H Pérez. She is survived by her Brother, Raul Leal (Rebecca), her eight children, Robert Pérez Jr (Rosita); Xavier Perez (Cindy), Maricela Trevino, Joey Pérez (Julie); Margie Lucio(Fred) Criselda Kathy Almaraz (Rudy Jr) David Pérez Sr (Irma), and Marco Pérez (Leesa); 30+ grandchildren, and 14+ great grandchildren. Raquel was an administrative assistant for many years with Del Valle ISD, Antioch University, and Austin ISD until her retirement in 1994. She will be remembered for her religious and community involvement with Dolores Catholic Church and Austin Interfaith. She has left an incredible mark on the world and in the lives of all who knew her through her intelligence, fierce loyalty, resilience, quiet strength, and kindness. A visitation and Rosary will be conducted on Sunday, October 8, 2020 at Harrell Funeral Home of Kyle, 1715 Kirby, Kyle, Texas 78640, with visitation beginning at 6:00 p.m. and the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Monday, October 9, 2020 at Santa Cruz Catholic Church, 1100 Main St., Buda, TX 78610, followed by interment at Assumption Cemetery in Austin. Arrangements by Harrell Funeral Home Kyle.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
06:00 PM
Harrell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
8
Rosary
07:00 PM
Harrell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Santa Cruz Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Interment
Assumption Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harrell Funeral Home
1715 Kirby Ln
Kyle, TX 78640
(512) 268-8200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harrell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved