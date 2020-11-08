LEAL DE PÈREZ, Raquel Carmela Raquel Carmela Leal de Pérez gained her wings on November 2, 2020 peacefully in her sleep at her home in Kyle,Tx. She was born in August of 1934 in San Benito, Texas to Maria de los Angeles and Jose Vicente Leal. She married her longtime friend Dr. Roberto C. Perez in 1956. They raised 9 beautiful children and instilled values of faith, hope and, love. Our family motto is: "A family that prays together stays together." Raquel is preceded in death by her husband Roberto, and her son Mario H Pérez. She is survived by her Brother, Raul Leal (Rebecca), her eight children, Robert Pérez Jr (Rosita); Xavier Perez (Cindy), Maricela Trevino, Joey Pérez (Julie); Margie Lucio(Fred) Criselda Kathy Almaraz (Rudy Jr) David Pérez Sr (Irma), and Marco Pérez (Leesa); 30+ grandchildren, and 14+ great grandchildren. Raquel was an administrative assistant for many years with Del Valle ISD, Antioch University, and Austin ISD until her retirement in 1994. She will be remembered for her religious and community involvement with Dolores Catholic Church and Austin Interfaith. She has left an incredible mark on the world and in the lives of all who knew her through her intelligence, fierce loyalty, resilience, quiet strength, and kindness. A visitation and Rosary will be conducted on Sunday, October 8, 2020 at Harrell Funeral Home of Kyle, 1715 Kirby, Kyle, Texas 78640, with visitation beginning at 6:00 p.m. and the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Monday, October 9, 2020 at Santa Cruz Catholic Church, 1100 Main St., Buda, TX 78610, followed by interment at Assumption Cemetery in Austin. Arrangements by Harrell Funeral Home Kyle.