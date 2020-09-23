1/1
Rauf Surenoglu
SURENOGLU, Rauf "Ralph" Rauf "Ralph" Surenoglu, beloved husband and father, died unexpectedly on September 10, 2020 at the age of 61. A native of Izmir, Turkey, Rauf spent his last 34 years in Austin, Texas. He is remembered for being a loving, sincere, and caring person, for all who knew him. It brought him great pleasure to help others in need during hardships in life. Since his arrival here in Austin, he worked at Les Amis Café, Mezzaluna Italian Restaurant, Granite Café, and lastly, at North by Northwest Restaurant and Brewery. Many knew him for his charm and humor when greeting them and creating special memories no matter where he was. Rauf was the ultimate host and never knew a stranger. He had a special gift to connect with people from all walks of life. Rauf especially loved spending time with his family and honing his gardening skills. He was generous in sharing the bounty of his garden and his life, with neighbors and friends alike. Rauf is survived by his loving wife of over 20 years, Sule, and daughter, Sude. His final resting place will be in his home country, Turkey. Rauf's friends established a Gofundme account to reduce the financial difficulties encountered with his unexpected passing. To donate to this fund, please visit this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/Fundraising-in-Memoriam-on-Behalf-of-RAUFs-Family

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 23, 2020.
