RAMIREZ, Raul E. September 13, 1920 January 8, 2020 Raul E. Ramirez went to be with the Lord on January 8, 2020. Raul was born September 13, 1920 in Austin, Texas to Manuel Ramirez and Virginia Escobar. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 77 years, Manuela, and his siblings: Manuela, Augurio, Manuel, Jr., Tom, Guadalupe, Paul, Chano, Victoria, Johnny, Felix, Victor, Andres, Gloria, and Adolph. He is survived by his daughters: Lupe Ramirez and Delia Trimble (Cesar), sons: Roy Ramirez (Margaret), Robert Ramirez, Rennie Ramirez, Raymond Ramirez (Patricia), and Rick Ramirez (Sandra) plus 23 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews for whom he's always been "Uncle Roy" and other loving family members and friends. Raul was a proud World War II veteran, having served as a Private First Class from 1944 to 1945 with Company I, 28th Infantry, 8th Division in the Rhineland-German Campaign. He received the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, Combat Infantryman Badge, and the Distinguished Unit Badge. He used his GI Bill training to become a welder and mechanic so he and Manuela could raise their close-knit family. And they did, with love and an appreciation for the importance of family, religion, and education. Raul ended his career working for civil service, first at Kelly AFB and then Lackland AFB. The family is grateful that Dad/Grandpa/Great-grandpa was active and able to share his wisdom and stories and spend memorable times with family and friends until just before his death. We would like to acknowledge the staff at Brookdale/Kingsley, Dr. Tanjuatco and the VA Home Based Care Team, and Dr. Carretero and the VA Hospice Team for the care they provided our WWII hero. In lieu of flowers, donations in Raul's memory can be made to St. Timothy Catholic Church. The visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home, 226 Cupples Rd., SA TX, 78237 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of the resurrection will be offered at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1515 Saltillo St., SA TX 78207 on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 12, 2020