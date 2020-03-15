|
TORREZ III, SGT., Raul Rudy Sgt. Raul Rudy Torrez III, 24, born to Raul Rudy Torrez and Santa Monica Borrego in Austin, Texas on May 2, 1995, was called home by our Heavenly father on March 5, 2020 while stationed at Ft. Hood in Killeen, TX. Sgt. Torrez valued his relationships with his family and friends. His first best friend was his sister, Chelsea, and they have that bond and closeness to this day. As a young child Rudy always showed interest in joining the military. He, his cousins and his uncles would play "war" dressed in camo. Sgt. Torrez met his wife, Kathy, while he was a freshman at St. Stephen's Episcopal High School and they love each other since. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 2013. Sgt. Torrez joined the Army in 2015, where he did basic training at Ft. Benning in GA. He was then stationed at JBLM in WA. Sgt. Torrez reenlisted in 2018 and was stationed at Ft. Hood in TX. He was deployed overseas to Poland, Hungary, and Germany. His military life gave him lots of friends/brothers in arms he could depend on and he built strong bonds with. Sgt. Torrez loves his daughters, Ariela Rose Torrez (3) and Lorelei Serenity Torrez (2), with all his heart. Those girls are his pride and joy. He enjoyed spending time with them fishing, hiking, bbquing, and just hanging out. Sgt. Torrez is loved and respected by many. Rudy loves all his family and friends and that will never end. His infectious big smile and positive attitude will be greatly missed. As his brothers in arms will say "If you were with Sgt. Torrez, you knew he had your six." Sgt. Torrez is loved to the moon and back INFINITY x INFINITY and BEYOND. Till we hug again SUN. You will always be our SUNshine. Rest easy, till Fiddlers Green Sgt. Torrez. HOOK 'EM!! HOOAH!!! Sgt. Torrez is preceded in death by his paternal great-grandmother, Lorenza Segovia; paternal great- grandfather, Ernest Torrez; paternal grandmother, Mary Alice Torrez; maternal grandfather, Mario Borrego; cousins, Anna Maria Borrego and Michael Segovia. Sgt. Torrez is survived by his wife, Kathy Ann Torrez; his 2 daughters, Ariela Rose and Lorelei Serenity; parents, Rudy and Monica Torrez; sister, Chelsea Anne Torrez (Giovanni Molina); his niece, Haley A. Puente; his nephew, Wesley Aaron Molina; paternal grandfather Rudy Torrez; paternal great-grandfather, Tony Segovia; paternal great-grandmother, Mary Torrez; maternal grandmother, Maria D. Borrego; and lots of aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with the rosary being recited at 7:00 pm at the Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville. Liturgy service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the funeral home. Committal will follow at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery with military honors. Honorary Pallbearers are Chelsea A. Torrez, Eric Diaz, Spc. Noah Edwards, Kevin Martinez, Sgt. Justin Rea, and Sgt. Daniel Rivera. Till we hug again SUN. You will always be our SUNshine. Rest easy, till Fiddlers Green Sgt. Torrez. HOOAH!!! HOOK 'EM!! Visit Rudy's memorial page at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you may leave condolences and share memories for his family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 15, 2020