Raven Simone Blest Guyton
1996 - 2020
GUYTON, Raven Simone Blest Raven Guyton, 23, of Austin died Wednesday July 22nd. She was born in Austin, TX on December 13, 1996, a daughter of Romonica (Perkins) Demps and Datrin Guyton, Sr. Raven was a member of New Birth By Faith Christian Center. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 1PM (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/ravonguyton) on Wednesday, July 29th at St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle Bishop Cleveland Alexander officiating. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-4PM on Tuesday July 28th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Viewing
03:00 - 04:00 PM
ALCBF
JUL
29
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/ravonguyton )
Funeral services provided by
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
