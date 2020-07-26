GUYTON, Raven Simone Blest Raven Guyton, 23, of Austin died Wednesday July 22nd. She was born in Austin, TX on December 13, 1996, a daughter of Romonica (Perkins) Demps and Datrin Guyton, Sr. Raven was a member of New Birth By Faith Christian Center. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 1PM (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/ravonguyton
) on Wednesday, July 29th at St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle Bishop Cleveland Alexander officiating. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-4PM on Tuesday July 28th. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.