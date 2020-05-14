Home

King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
1300 East 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 476-9128
Viewing
Friday, May 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
1300 East 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 16, 2020
2:00 PM
King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
1300 East 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
View Map
Ray D. Rhodes


1953 - 2020
Ray D. Rhodes Obituary
RHODES, Ray D. It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Ray D. Rhodes, 67, on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1953, in Austin, TX, to Clifton Rhodes and Elnita Sampson. Ray graduated in 1971 from Albert Sidney Johnston High School. After high school, Ray served in the Army as a Combat Medic during the Vietnam War. Ray worked at the Embassy Suites Hotel for many years. He spent most of his years employed there working as a manager of the Food and Beverage Department. Ray will be missed and he leaves to cherish his memory his wife, daughters, siblings, and many other relatives and friends who loved him. Viewing for Ray Rhodes will be May 15, 2020 from 4pm 7pm, at King-Tears Mortuary in Austin, TX. The funeral will be at the same location on May 16, 2020 at 2pm.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 14, 2020
