RIGHTMER, Ray Kenneth Ray Kenneth Rightmer passed away March 3, 2019 at the age of 86. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Nora Lee Neeley Rightmer; his parents, John and Zora Bell Ray Rightmer; siblings, Ruby Dennis, Burl Rightmer, Doris Furshong, John B. Rightmer, Bill Rightmer, Johnny C. Rightmer, Robert Rightmer, Dixie Mae Swinea, Ruth Rosanky, Connie Ertzner; Robert Glen and grandson, Christopher Paul Breese. Ray is survived by his two children: Marilyn Elliott with her husband, John; and Lloyd Rightmer with his wife, Katie; one grandson, Dewayne Dustin Breese with his wife, Sara; and two great-grandsons, Ethan James Breese and Benjamin Dale Breese. Services to celebrate Ray's life will be at Marrs Jones Funeral Home in Smithville, Texas. Visitation is 6:00 pm, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Funeral services will begin 11:00 am, Monday, March 11, 2019. After the services, lunch will be provided at noon at La Cabaña before proceeding at 2:30 pm to Delhi Cemetery in Delhi, Texas, for burial with Military Honors.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019