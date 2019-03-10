Home

Ray Kenneth Rightmer Obituary
RIGHTMER, Ray Kenneth Ray Kenneth Rightmer passed away March 3, 2019 at the age of 86. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Nora Lee Neeley Rightmer; his parents, John and Zora Bell Ray Rightmer; siblings, Ruby Dennis, Burl Rightmer, Doris Furshong, John B. Rightmer, Bill Rightmer, Johnny C. Rightmer, Robert Rightmer, Dixie Mae Swinea, Ruth Rosanky, Connie Ertzner; Robert Glen and grandson, Christopher Paul Breese. Ray is survived by his two children: Marilyn Elliott with her husband, John; and Lloyd Rightmer with his wife, Katie; one grandson, Dewayne Dustin Breese with his wife, Sara; and two great-grandsons, Ethan James Breese and Benjamin Dale Breese. Services to celebrate Ray's life will be at Marrs Jones Funeral Home in Smithville, Texas. Visitation is 6:00 pm, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Funeral services will begin 11:00 am, Monday, March 11, 2019. After the services, lunch will be provided at noon at La Cabaña before proceeding at 2:30 pm to Delhi Cemetery in Delhi, Texas, for burial with Military Honors.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019
