Ray Thompson


1959 - 2019
Ray Thompson Obituary
THOMPSON, Ray Anthony "Bubba" Ray A. Thompson, 60, of Austin, died Saturday, August 31st. He was born in Austin, TX on July 31, 1959, a son of Mildred Thompson and John Truitt. He was the husband of Doris (Wilson) Thompson. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 10 AM on Saturday, September 7th at Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of House of Intercession Church with Pastor Eric D. White, Sr. officiating. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered 4 PM to 6 PM on Friday, September 6th at Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Bubba's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 6, 2019
