BURDETT, Raymond Boyd Raymond Boyd Burdett died peacefully at home on August 1, 2019. In the days leading up to his death he enjoyed visiting with a steady stream of family and friends who came to reflect on favorite memories, wish him well, and send him off with a lifetime of love and laughter in his heart. Native Texan, fourth generation Austinite, and Loyal ForeverBoyd was born on March 4, 1947 to Raymond Lee Burdett, Jr. and Marjorie Boyd Burdett. He and his younger sisters Beverly, Becky and Barbara were a close-knit crew raised in a loving home a block away from The Big Oak Tree in Bryker Woods. Boyd graduated from Austin High in 1965 and attended the University of Texas at Austin. In 1968, Boyd, married his high school sweetheart, Betty Yeager, and measured their 56-year love affair and partnership as his most precious accomplishment. (ILDAM, Boyd.) He adored his daughters, Amy and Emily, making them feel like the most important thing in his life and like the most special people in the world. For which they rewarded him withgrandsons!! His two boys were his joy, and he valued every opportunity to spend time with them. Over the years, Boyd served his community as a Criminal Investigator for Travis County Sheriff's Department, a Founding Board Member of Austin Junior Volleyball Association, an elected delegate of The Woodlands Commercial Owners Association, The Woodlands Area Economic Development Partnership Board, and was a committed conservator of Texas Parks and Wildlife game management. He was Executive Director of Petroleum Industry Security Council in Austin where he became the first commissioned Special Texas Ranger assigned to the investigation of Oil and Gas industry crimes. It was the honor he was probably most proud of. He retired as Director of Real Estate & Business Services at Anadarko Petroleum in Houston, where he was an integral force in the building of Anadarko Tower in The Woodlands. Boyd was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Amy Burdett Brown. He is survived by his wife, Betty, daughter, Emily Burdett McIntyre, precious grandsons Jackson Burdett Brown and Wyatt Earl McIntyre, and the yahoos who married his daughters, Eric Brown and Aaron McIntyre all of Austin. Betty would like to invite all of Boyd's family and friends to a very informal affair, A Celebration of Life at Mercury Hall - 615 Cardinal Ln, Austin, TX 78704, Sunday, August 11, 2pm 4pm. Join us if you can to enjoy time with his favorite people and to share your favorite Boyd stories and quotes. From Cooking for Camp and Other Sage Advice: "Many things have changed as time has carried us along. We have lost beloved family members and have gained treasured new ones. Life, as we all come to realize, will reward us with great happiness but invariably will inflict us with moments of great sorrow. I am grateful that for the most part, life has been extremely good to us." Boyd Burdett
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 8, 2019