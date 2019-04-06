CARLIN, Raymond Senior Raymond Carlin Senior known to many as CARLIN passed peacefully in his home Wednesday April 03, 2019. Ray was born here in Austin Texas on January 17, 1937. Ray joined the service and served his Country honorably. His bravery during the Vietnam War earned him a purple heart and bronze medal. He retired with honors from the US Army as an officer in 1970. Upon retiring from the army he worked in insurance and owned his own bar business and landscaping business. He was never a stranger to anyone. He was liked by many of his neighbors and VFW comrades alike. Mr. Carlin is survived by his wife Martha Carlin daughter, Beatrice Carlin, Christine Buchanan sons Tommy Ray, Felix Lujan, Ray Jr. Carlin, Vincent Carlin and Carlos Lujan. Many grandchildren along with friends. Memorial will be Saturday April 6th at VFW 8706 FM 812, Austin, TX 78719 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary