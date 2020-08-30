LEWIS, Raymond Clyde 11/26/1934 - 8/17/2020 Raymond Lewis slipped quietly away in his home in South Austin, surrounded by his beloved family at the end of a life very well lived. Salt of the Earth - n. An individual considered as representative of the best or noblest elements of society Raymond was born and raised in Beaumont, Texas. He was named after two famous bank robbers of the time, Raymond Hamilton and Clyde Barrow of Bonnie and Clyde fame. Raymond was the only boy and the youngest of five siblings in a very large extended family. Love of family was one of the cornerstones of the life he lived. The family he was raised in had meager means, but boundless love. Growing up during the Great Depression and losing his father at the early age of eleven would be major influences in shaping his life. At a very young age he assumed the responsibilities of helping provide for his widowed mother and four sisters; holding a job after school that paid the family in groceries, and fishing or hunting squirrels under the pines to put some meat on the table. Later in life he continued in this manner. He took frugality to new heights; worked hard every day and saved every thin dime to provide for his family and their future. He saw to it that his wife and children never wanted for anything a day in their lives. Raymond met the love of his life, Nancy on a warm day in Beaumont in 1951. He passed her standing on the corner with a friend of his, and knew he needed to circle the block and take those two down to the soda fountain and buy them a Coke. That was the beginning of a beautiful relationship and a fairy-tale marriage that would stand for sixty years. Raymond and Nancy truly loved each other in the most honest and beautiful way. Their marriage has been a shining example to others of true and enduring love that in these times is so rarely found outside of literature and movies. They moved to Austin and were married in 1958. After Nancy received her degree and started teaching school, she paid Raymond's way through the University of Texas. Raymond served in the army in Virginia and at Fort Hood where he served with distinction as a competition marksman on the rifle team. He also held a number of jobs including as a surveyor for TxDOT and he worked briefly repossessing cars until an angry vehicle owner chased him with a knife and cut off his necktie. Raymond went to work for Tracor Inc. in 1963 as an accountant and rose through the ranks to Budget Director of Applied Sciences. Raymond's leadership was instrumental in ushering this multi-national defense contractor and electronics manufacturer into the computer age, transitioning from pencil and paper accounting to punch card computing, and eventually into modern computing systems. He retired after 35 years of service. Raymond Lewis was an incredible father and grandfather. That love extended to a large community of people of all ages and walks of life that considered him a second father. The Lewis house was always open to anyone and ready to receive guests at any hour for any reason. Whether you were in real trouble and needed help, or you were just stopping by to say hello; the door was always open and the drinks flowed cold and plentiful. He welcomed many of his children's friends and his friend's children into the fold. He was a mentor and confidant; providing guidance, wisdom, love and support, and the shirt off of his back if you needed it. Raymond was a man of great faith. He didn't quote scripture, or sing in church; but rather embodied the gospel every day through his words and deeds. One of the tenets of his faith was that "we were put on this earth to help people". He spent his time in service of family and friends; helping them through trying times, illness, transitions, and hardships. No request from a loved one was ever denied and his response was often overwhelming. Later in life as his physical capabilities declined, Raymond's focus turned to philanthropy. He gave regularly and generously to a long list of charities and continued to support and comfort those he loved with his kindness and words of wisdom. Raymond dearly loved his family in Austin's First United Methodist Church. He and Nancy were married at FUMC in 1958 shortly after he joined the congregation. Over the next 62 years Raymond served the church as Youth Sponsor, Board Member, Chairman of the History and Archives Committee, and Member of the Endowment Fund Committee. Some of his most cherished work in recent years was serving on the Mobile Loaves and Fishes truck team, delivering meals and necessities to Austin's most impoverished. More recently, he helped curate the church's archives and create a history room to make the church's rich 180 year history accessible to the congregation and community. Through the years Raymond was called upon countless times to lend his exemplary culinary skills to feed the masses at church and family functions. Fish frys, smoked brisket, and chicken 'n dumplings were among his strongest suits. He truly loved to cook and took great joy and pride in bringing those he loved together around the supper table to share delicious food. Raymond was a true Texas sportsman. He enjoyed hunting, camping, hiking, and rafting; but his true love was fishing. Nothing made Raymond happier than passing relaxing time on the water with his son or his friends in pursuit of bass and crappie. In the year following his retirement he fished 307 days. He traveled the continent in search of the best fishing and loved to tell stories (never lies) of his angling exploits. Raymond is preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy, his parents John and Annie Lewis, and his sisters Aline Crenshaw, Johnnie V Murphy, and Marjorie Tobey. He is survived by his sister Loraine Fridelle, sister-in-law Kay Lambert and husband Elliott, his daughter Laura and husband Mark, his son John and wife Christy, and his grandkids Alex and Megan Hodson. Memorial service will be held at a future, safer date. In lieu of sending flowers the family suggests that donations be made to the Endowment Fund at First United Methodist Church Austin or to Central Texas Food Bank.



