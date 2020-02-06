Home

Services
Austin-Peel & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
607 East Anderson Lane
Austin, TX 78752
(512) 419-7224
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Austin-Peel & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
607 East Anderson Lane
Austin, TX 78752
View Map
Raymond Douglas Courtright


1973 - 2020
Raymond Douglas Courtright Obituary
COURTRIGHT, Raymond Douglas Raymond Douglas Courtright, age 46, passed away in Austin, TX on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Raymond was born on October 9, 1973 in Taylor, TX. He was the only son of Glen A. Courtright (originally from Webb City, MO) and Patricia Peterson Courtright of Austin, TX. Raymond graduated from L.C. Anderson High School in 1992. At the age of 24 Raymond was diagnosed with an enlarged heart and heart failure. This condition impacted his life with many formidable challenges that he faced with astonishing strength and courage for the next 22 years. In 2008, Raymond received a left ventricular assist devise (L-VAD). Over the past 11 years he helped many others facing the same or similar heart condition through volunteering where he provided education, reassurance and humor to other patients, their families and friends. Raymond is survived by his mother Patricia and his four sisters; Rebecca and husband Brent Botbyl of Oatmeal, TX, Sheila Courtright, Cynthia Courtright and Karen Courtright of Austin, TX and his beloved dogs Huck and Sawyer. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins across Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee and a legion of friends. Raymond was preceded in death by his father and grandparents. Cremation services will be performed by Affordable Burial & Cremation Services. Prior to cremation, an evening viewing and visitation will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Austin Peel & Son Funeral Home Inc. at 607 E. Anderson Ln in Austin, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 6, 2020
