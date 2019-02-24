SEYMORE, Raymond E. Raymond Seymore passed away February 5, 2019 at his home in Cedar Creek. He was born January 11, 1933 in Oklahoma City, son of Lillian Elizabeth Ledbetter and DeWoody Seymore. He served in the United States Air Force for 20 years and then served his country as a civilian employee of the Department of Defense for an additional 22 years. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Judy Seymore, sons from his first marriage Bobby Ray Seymore of Cambridge, England and Fred Seymore and wife Fiona of New South Wales, Australia, and stepdaughters Jeanette Farrants and husband Kim of Yorktown, VA and Jennifer Doyle and husband Matt of Fayetteville, NC, granddaughters Sarah Seymore Bidwell and husband Kurt, Rebekah Howell and husband Micky, Sophia Porterfield and husband Evan, Alina Seymore-Smith, Olivia Seymore-Smith. Mimi Rose Seymore, Lanie Farrants and grandsons Jasper Seymore and Lucas Farrants, great-grandchildren Iola and Buddy Bidwell, Arthur and Penelope Howell, and Tenley Porterfield. Memorial service will be held on Sunday March 3 at 2 pm at Good Shepherd Lutheran, 202 Highway 71 W, Bastrop, TX 78602. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Trinity Zion Church, Bastrop Family Crisis Center or Bastrop Emergency Food Pantry. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary