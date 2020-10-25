1/
Rev. Raymond Ellis Scott
SCOTT, Rev. Raymound Ellis Rev. Raymond Ellis Scott, 74, of Austin died Wednesday, October 21st. He was born in Taylor, TX on February 23, 1946, a son of the late Clara (Houston) Scott and the late Robert Scott, Sr. Raymond met and married the love of his life, Barbara Smith Scott. He was installed as pastor of Goodwill BC in 1985 and served for 18 years. Raymond served in the United States Airforce and was also employed with the United States Postal Service for 35 years. The Family Celebration of His Life Service will be 12PM on Tuesday, October 27th at New Lincoln Missionary Baptist Church. Interment at Assumption Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Monday, October 26th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration by Franklin who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 25, 2020.
