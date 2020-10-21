FRANK, Raymond July 30, 1925 -October 10, 2020 Raymond Frank, the former Sheriff of Travis County, Texas, died on October 10, 2020. He was 95. Raymond served two terms as sheriff, from 1972 through 1980, and was beloved for his progressive stance on social issues and his compassionate treatment of people in jail. He was known as "the sheriff that shoots straight." Raymond Frank was born on July 30, 1925, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to Edward Frank and Lucille Crandall. He was raised on a farm by foster parents Carl and Laura Ball in Tingley, Iowa, with his brother, Harold. They raised the boys as their own. In high school, Raymond was a champion half-mile runner at the state level and won many trophies for his school. Raymond graduated from the United States Army Air Corps pilot training, in the class of 1945, at the age of 19, after enlisting in April 1943. He was a night fighter pilot, flying his favorite the P-61 Black Widow in Japan. During his military career he also flew the B-25J bomber, the F82 Twin Mustang, and the P51- Mustang, and he was also a flight instructor. Raymond served in the Korean War, from November 1950 to July 1951. He was proud to serve his country. During his military service, Raymond won the heart of Charlotte Ann Franke, a registered nurse working at Bergstrom Air Force Base. Raymond proposed to Charlotte at Bastrop State Park, and the two were married on October 14, 1950, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Austin. They had four children, Brenda Rose, Carl William, Raymond Edward, and Mary Charlotte, and raised them abroad, in Germany and England, and in Austin. The family enjoyed many summers boating and skiing on Lake Travis. Through the years, Raymond and Charlotte together walked the hike-and-bike trail around Lady Bird Lake. As an officer in the United States Air Force, Lt. Colonel Frank served as a special agent and supervisor with the Office of Special Investigations (OSI). He retired at Bergstrom Air Force Base in August 1970 and went to work as the chief deputy county clerk for Travis County in Austin, later winning election as sheriff. Raymond Frank is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Harold; his wife, Charlotte; and his son Carl. He is survived by his children Brenda Rose Standifer (husband Eugene), Raymond Edward Frank (wife Dana), and Mary Charlotte Frank. Raymond is also survived by grandchildren Tara Dora (husband Mark), Catherine Pankonien (husband Eric), Victoria Weaver (husband Brian), Evan Frank (wife Ansley), Hunter Pearsall, Asra Frank, and Haley Pearsall. His great-grandchildren are Jacob, Ava, Luke, Ella, Grant, Elijah, Charlotte, Esther, and Naomi. Until his death, Raymond lived in the home he built in the 1970s, with a view he loved, in the hills of Westlake. Raymond and Charlotte Frank were members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Austin for many years. The visitation is at Harrell Funeral Home on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. A private memorial service and burial with honors is at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on October 23, 2020. Memorials can be made to Upbring School of Arts and Sciences, Central Austin, 3407 Red River, Austin, Texas 78705. Raymond's faith in Christ was unwavering throughout his many years on earth. Jesus prepared a place for Raymond in His Father's house and did not want his heart troubled (John 14:1), while sharing, "Well done, well done. My good and faithful one. Welcome to the place where you belong. Well done, my beloved child. You have run the race and now you're home. Welcome to the place where you belong. Well done, faithful servant," (rephrased from Matt. 25:21 and Hebrews 12:1).



