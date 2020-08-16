1/1
Raymond G. Guillory
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GUILLORY, Raymond G Raymond G Guillory was born 5-25-42 in Echo, LA to Annie Lee Charrier and Raymond Guillory. He entered the gates of Heaven on 7-16-20 following his battle with COVID-19. Ray grew up in New Orleans. At the age of 18, he joined the Navy where he spent 23 years, mostly on aircraft carriers. In 1983, he moved his family to Austin, working for AMD and seasonal work for IRS. He was a devoted member of VFW Post 8925, American Legion Post 90 and the Bastrop Senior Center. He loved woodworking and built many beautiful pieces for others. He also enjoyed flying RC airplanes and dancing as often as he could to country bands. Predeceased by his parents and a sister, Winnie Watkins. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, LoAnn, his sister Evelyn (Irving) Haydel, his daughter Ann (Paul) Calderon, grandchildren Ashley, Daniel and Caleb Rivera, son Raymond Guillory, stepchildren Linda Lombard (2 daughters and 7 grandchildren), Brad Stevens (1 son), several nieces, nephews and many friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safer for all of us to gather and celebrate Ray's life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved