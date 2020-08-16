GUILLORY, Raymond G Raymond G Guillory was born 5-25-42 in Echo, LA to Annie Lee Charrier and Raymond Guillory. He entered the gates of Heaven on 7-16-20 following his battle with COVID-19. Ray grew up in New Orleans. At the age of 18, he joined the Navy where he spent 23 years, mostly on aircraft carriers. In 1983, he moved his family to Austin, working for AMD and seasonal work for IRS. He was a devoted member of VFW Post 8925, American Legion Post 90 and the Bastrop Senior Center. He loved woodworking and built many beautiful pieces for others. He also enjoyed flying RC airplanes and dancing as often as he could to country bands. Predeceased by his parents and a sister, Winnie Watkins. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, LoAnn, his sister Evelyn (Irving) Haydel, his daughter Ann (Paul) Calderon, grandchildren Ashley, Daniel and Caleb Rivera, son Raymond Guillory, stepchildren Linda Lombard (2 daughters and 7 grandchildren), Brad Stevens (1 son), several nieces, nephews and many friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safer for all of us to gather and celebrate Ray's life.



