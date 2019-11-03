|
ANDERSON JR., Raymond H. Raymond H. Anderson, Jr., (Pat), 88 years, died peacefully at home on August 1, 2019. Pat was born in Austin, Texas, the son of Raymond H. Anderson and Doris L. Ford. He graduated from Austin High School in 1949 and was a member of the Austin Marine Corp Reserve. Soon after enrolling at the University of Texas, he was called up to Korea in 1950, bravely serving prior to being wounded and honorably discharged in 1952, earning a Purple Heart. He returned home and re-enrolled at U.T., graduating with a B.S. in Geology. As a Geologist, he worked for Stanolin Oil and Gas and with Texaco Inc. in retail sales and later in International Aviation Sales, retiring in 1993. Pat was an avid bird dog and quail hunter with leases all over South Texas. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joanne Abrahamson Anderson of Richmond, Tx.; daughters, Jana Witt (Mark) of Houston, Tx.; Kay Petty of Allen, Tx.; and grandchildren, Courtney Witt of Richmond, Tx.; Justin Witt (Laura Lea) of Dallas, Tx. Mr. Anderson was preceded in death by his mother and father, brother, Dr. Robert F. Anderson, and son-in-law, Bruce Petty. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery, 14501 N. IH 35, Pflugerville, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 3, 2019